Fires contained!

12:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25: The Forest Service is reporting that the Toll and Squirrel fires are 100 percent contained. Weather and the ongoing efforts from the firefighters contributed to the successful containment. The Toll Fire totaled 58 acres, while the Squirrel Fire acreage is still being totaled, but it’s somewhere around 300 acres. Crews will continue mop-up efforts.