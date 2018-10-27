Fish bits for the week of 10/24/18

Bucks Lake

How’s the fishing? “Wonderful, and the hunting,” said Rebecca Guerque at Bucks Lake Lodge. “My son is fishing every day and catching kokanee.” Guerque said there are more hunters coming in to the lodge with deer than she has ever seen.

Eagle Lake

Conditions remain ideal on Eagle Lake and fishermen are taking advantage of great weather and cooperative fish. “I spoke with Eagle Lake Biologist Paul Divine this past week at the boat ramp and they weighed a 5-pound, 4-ounce brut along with a number of 3- and 4-pound fish,” said John Crotty.

Fish are being caught on grubs, crawlers, flies and hardware, on anchor or trolling, all produced fish. Match your speed with your bait of choice. “When fishing Eagle always have a good selection and supply of Jay Fair flies they are my go to,” said Crotty. Jay Fair perfected the fly pattern on Eagle and they catch fish.

“I fished two days and picked up fish to 4 pounds on flies in the top 12-feet of the water column in water from 15 to 45 feet deep,” reported Crotty. “Fish are scattered throughout the lake, color choice varied; orange was our top producer.”

The only drawback to the great fishing on Eagle is the single lane boat ramp. With the terrific fishing, boat traffic has increased significantly. “All prep work should be done on the hill prior to launching to keep the line going,” commented Crotty. Morning frost is a factor but layered up, the fishing is great all day long.

Frenchman Reservoir

Gary Blanchard sent in a photo message. Translation: He is still catching fish.

Lake Almanor

With no imminent change in our weather pattern forecast over the next week, low 30s to high 60s with minimal winds make for pleasant fishing conditions.

Crotty reports water level is at 4485 feet, which is down approximately 1 foot from 2017 levels and water clarity is unchanged.

“Fish continue to feed on pond smelt and pond smelt patterns remain the bait of choice,” said Crotty. Plastics, flies and hardware that replicate a pond smelt will catch fish. Trolling speeds change with bait of choice.

“This past week we caught fish slow-trolling gulps and crawlers and switching over to the fast stuff also produced fish,” said Crotty. “You have to weed through smaller fish to catch fish of any size. Our largest fish this past week was a 3 1/2-pound brown, we did catch a few rainbows over 3 as well.”

Larger fish are moving into the coves where one of our local fly fishermen caught a mix of browns, salmon and bows (up to 21 inches) throwing a fly from the shore at the Canyon Dam boat ramp. “Bank pressure has increased this past week and I would expect that trend to continue,” said Crotty. “This weather won’t last long, your window of opportunity to fish Almanor in short sleeves is waning.”

The dock at the USFS Almanor North public boat ramp (near Prattville) has been removed. The boat dock in Canyon Dam will remain in the water and the ramp will be open throughout the winter, weather permitting.

Lake Davis

John Pato from 420incfishing says, “Bass bite has slowed down. But, trout bite is good.” Pato is said he is trolling Gold Superduppers at 15 to 20 feet.

Feather River

“Visions of the Lost Sierra” will premiere at the Town Hall Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.