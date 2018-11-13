Fish bits for the week of 11/7/18

Eagle Lake

Eagle Lake Campground is currently still open. Merle Campground closed Nov. 4 as did the store. Fishermen are requested to not practice catch and release, but “catch and keep” instead until further notice at Eagle Lake. Fishing limits are two fish per day with a maximum of four fish total possession per angler.

Frenchman Reservoir

Goodwin Store staff report it has been a “good week” fishing judging by the buzz around the store. A fish caught this week at Lunker Cove tipped the scales at 5.77 pounds.

Lake Almanor

John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association provides an update Nov. 4. Almanor is cool in the morning with mild afternoons. Water temps are holding between 56-57 degrees. “We need some weather to get this party started,” said Crotty.

Fishing has been a struggle this past week with more small fish than large. Fast or slow, the results have been the same.

“On Tuesday I started north of Rec #2 and caught a few smaller fish fast trolling hardware before moving to Hamilton Branch where we picked up three fish — two smaller bows and one 3-pounder” said Crotty. “On Saturday we slow trolled gulps and crawlers on the East shore picking up seven fish, we did lose a big Brown at the boat that put up a battle before spitting the hook.”

“We are still marking large schools of pond smelt, and fish are taking advantage of these high protein tasty treats,” said Crotty. Fly fishing around the coves is still a mixed bag with more smaller fish than large.

“Target the popular hangouts, Big Springs, A-Frame, Rec #2, East Shore etc. and work from there. Fast or slow is your choice,” said Crotty. “I troll fast when the wind kicks up and slow when the lake is flat. When you find some fish stay on them.” Canyon Dam remains the only public boat ramp with a dock in place.

Packer Lake

There is good fly-fishing and conventional fishing. Most feeding is occurring mid-day. Fish are taking streamers subsurface. “Use green and black crystal buggers size 12,” said Jack Trout. “Also working, Large Caddis on the surface with droppers about 6-7’ over by Rock.” On calm days without wind, Parachute Adams, size 14, is working on the surface.

Feather River

Middle Fork: Low flows mean a hunt for sections of the river where trout could hold in deep pockets. Reach into that pocket water high sticking with two nymphs one on top, a caddis like a size 16, amber prince, fox poopah or birds nest. A dropper fly could be a mayfly, maybe size 18 black micro mayfly, PMD poxyback nymph or green micro mayfly, with no indicator.

“Just high stick and feeling for the grab,” suggests Jack Trout. “Use an AB sized weight, like those Dinsmore green-coated egg-shaped jobbers, they do the trick and don’t get hung up on rocks.” Trout also says using weights with ears will lose flies.

If you want an indicator or bobber, Trout suggests Sofa Pillow Dry Fly or a Stone Fly Dry like Rogue Foam as a surface fly. “Hang nymphs off that about 3 to 5 feet depending on the depths of water pockets,” says Trout, “and stay attached to all your flies by high sticking, do not leave extra line on the water.”

Good fishing times on the Middle Fork this week are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., after this week’s move to daylight savings time or mid-day when temps are highest and bugs are out. When the leaves get flying, it’s all over until next year or Nov. 15th, which ever comes first. “So get out now folks,” encourages Trout.

River movie

After a good days fishing, Wednesday, Nov. 7, was the premiere of “Visions of the Lost Sierra” filmed in Plumas County by Matt Ritenour. “A Misty Existence” will also be shown by local filmmaker Colby Elliot. Reels run at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A total of four films will be shown to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. The Feather River was one of the eight original rivers preserved as “wild” in 1968.