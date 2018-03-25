Fish Bits for the week of 3/21/18

“If people concentrated on the really important things in life, there’d be a shortage of fishing poles.”

— Doug Larson

Author

Feb. 10 1926 – April 1, 2017

Bucks Lake

Fishermen wanting to drop a line at Bucks will need to snowmobile in at this point. “The lake is partially iced over,” said Rebecca Guereque at Buck’s Lake Lodge, “and it’s been snowing up here all week.” Guereque said she hasn’t seen anyone out fishing, so for the loner, conditions are ideal.

Frenchman Lake

Fish are biting even when it snows as evidenced by photos from Gary Blanchard of his catches this week. Using chartreuse powerbait March 8 out at Lunker boat launch, Blanchard said, “Fish were limited. It was hard to fish with ice shifting and it was too weak to walk on.”

As many fans of lines and hook know, fishing is often a quiet excursion into solitude and the day on Frenchman was that way. “The good thing was the fishing was great and never saw a soul all day,” said Blanchard.

Gold Lake

The lake is frozen. “I saw pictures this week of the lake with 5 feet of snow on it,” said Mark Tieslau of Blairsden Hardware Store. “Folks need to sled or snowmobile in,” said Tieslau, “and even with the rain, there is still gotta be at least 3 feet of snow on top.”

Lake Almanor

John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association reports “when we get out the fishing has been OK, not red hot, but there are fish to be had.” With more weather expected this week, a call ahead for current road and ramp conditions is in order.

Lake Davis

Roads are open, but fishermen need four-wheel drive to get to fishing spots. “I went to check out the roads,” said local fisherman Robert Garcia, “but the berm in the middle was too high for my car. It’s too bad, too. I’m dying to get out there.”

Garcia reported that the lake is frozen all the way to Mallard. J & J Grizzly Store left a recording on their phone saying they are closed for the month so if you head out to go fishing, bring along your bait.

Tieslau said that he has heard there is open water in the back end and ice fishing near the dam. “I always say error on the side of caution though,” said Tieslau. “Drill a test hole first.”