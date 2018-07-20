Forest Service announces immediate restrictions

Fire restrictions went into effect Friday, July 20, within the Plumas National Forest (public land) according to Barbara Drake, acting forest supervisor.

With fire restrictions in effect, the public may not build, maintain, attend, or use a fire, campfire or stove fire except in the designated recreation sites as outlined in Attachment A of the Plumas National Forest Order #05-11-00-18-07, even with a valid California campfire permit. Campfires must be built within agency installed and approved fire pits.

However, lanterns and portable stoves (including propane campfire units) using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, are allowed as long as the forest visitor has a valid California campfire permit. Those are available by going to www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/ or from Forest Service offices during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Some people may be exempt from these restrictions if they have been specifically allowed by the Forest Service via a permit or approved plan of operations or if they are a federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

Persons with a special use permit from the Forest Service for a recreation residence on the PNF are exempt from the campfire and smoking requirements mentioned above while they are at their recreation residence.

Information about private land fire restrictions (regulated by CalFire) may be found at: www.calfire.ca.gov.

Woodcutting

Woodcutting is currently allowed within the Plumas National Forest (public land) if the daily fire indices permit. To determine if woodcutting is permitted on a given day, call (800) 847-7766 prior to cutting wood. A recorded message will notify woodcutters if the next day is hoot-owl (no cutting after 1 p.m.), open all day (no restrictions), or no woodcutting allowed that day.

Call before 4:30 pm on the day you plan to cut as the message is updated for the following day at about that time.