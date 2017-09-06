Forest Service prepared for red flag conditions

Red flag conditions are expected for the next several days as thunderstorms move through Plumas County, generally from late afternoon through the evening. The Forest Service picked up 14 small fires this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 6, as well as a couple more as the day progressed. According to the Plumas National Forest’s Facebook page: “These fires are characteristically small and picked up easily, in fact, 98% of fires are picked up quickly, it’s those 2% that present problems.” Helicopters with buckets will be visible throughout the day.