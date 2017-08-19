Forest Service responding to new fire

1:10 p.m.: Good news. Forest Service reports that firefighters have hose around three-fourths of the fire and are releasing air support.

1 p.m. Firefighters report 1/10th acre with a low rate of spread.

12:44 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 – The Forest Service is reporting that Plumas National Forest firefighters are responding to a fire in the Rhinehart Meadows area southeast of the Mt. Hough Lookout. Smoke is visible in the American Valley area. At this time the fire is being assessed and more information will be made available soon.