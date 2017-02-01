Forest Service road closures

Forest Service roads #27N26 & #27N26d (Caribou Road and a spur) are closed because of recent storm damage. Caribou road provides access to the Butt Lake area off of Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon. The road is also known as the Butt-Gansner Road. The southern closure point is Caribou Road at Belden Forebay. The northern closure point is near Butt Valley Reservoir at the intersection of Caribou Road and Plumas County Road 305 (Prattville-Butt Lake road.) A map of the closure area is included with the Forest Order (#11-17-03) displayed in the “Alerts & Notices” section of the forest webpage at http://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas.

Alternate access is available via Plumas County Road 305 (Prattville-Butt Lake Road) or road 306 (Seneca-Butt Valley Road). Both roads are off Highway 89 south of Lake Almanor. The estimated time for reopening will not be known until Forest Service and PG&E crews have finished surveying the extent of the damage and designed necessary repairs.