Found guilty

A Monterey County jury found Gonzalo Curiel, 20, guilty of the murders of two children and the torture of their 9-year-old sister Monday, April 23. Curiel is one of a pair of individuals arrested in Quincy Dec. 11, 2015, when child protective services requested a deputy check on a report that a child was inside a locked Toyota in East Quincy. After interviewing Tami Huntsman, 42, and her boyfriend, Curiel, Plumas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Hermann placed them under arrest. The young girl was found beaten and underfed in that Toyota. Later, Redding peace officers would find the bodies of two other children in a storage locker. Huntsman pleaded guilty Feb. 28 in Salinas to two counts of murdering two young children placed in her care and torturing the third child. Huntsman will spend life in prison without an opportunity of parole. Curiel has not been sentenced at this time.