Four-year-old wins the chamber event

Four-year-old Laurel Hepner won the first Easter Scramble hosted by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, and she spent time filling a basket full of stuffed animals after collecting her winnings April 11.

Laurel chose to divide her $100 winnings into two $50 gift certificates — one from The Toy Store and one from Barn Owl Books, both on Main Street in downtown Quincy.

No doubt, she will be sharing her good fortune with her siblings; she is one of the Hepner triplets of Meadow Valley.

Supervisor Lori Simpson drew her name from the basket of eligible participants.

In addition to stuffed animals, Laurel planned to buy books about a baby mouse and an owl.

The Toy Store owner Matt Kitchens said the event brought a number of new customers into his business. And others discovered items that they didn’t know he carried.

“We will definitely do this again,” said Kitchens, who not only enjoyed being on the selling end, but became a buyer as well. “I hadn’t been in the Hot Spot for a while and I ended up learning about some products I didn’t know they had.”

He said the event probably would entice more businesses to join the chamber, since the Easter Scramble was for Quincy Chamber members only.

Next door, Kara Rockett-Arsenault of Barn Owl Books, said the event definitely brought new faces into her store.

The chamber is asking those who participated in the Easter Scramble to share feedback at [email protected]. Responses will allow the chamber to make the event even better next year.