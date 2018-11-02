FRC attracts riders and ropers

Feather River College hosted their annual Feather River Challenge College Rodeo at the Plumas Sierra Fairgrounds the weekend of Oct. 19 and 20.

College wranglers came from Redding, San Luis Obispo, Las Vegas, Lassen, Cuesta, Fresno, Truckee Meadows, West Hills, Reno, Butte, Gavlan, Modesto, Clovis, Davis, West Nevada, Sequoia and Allen. Slack events began at 8 a.m. and ran until around 4 p.m. and then at 5:30 p.m. performances began both nights.

Slack events included: Barrels, Steer Wrestling, Tie Down, Breakaway, Team Roping and Goat Tying. Performances showed off skills in Barrels, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Tie Down, Breakaway, Team Roping and Bull Riding.

The Feather River College Rodeo team is coached by Riley York, an Alumni of the FRC rodeo team himself. The Eagle Rodeo team wranglers include: Lonnie Brooks, Cheyanne Taylor, Bailee Boles, Cheyenne Horner, Rylie Amarant, Primm Sibson, Kolby Bravos, Shanna Gayski, Blair Brown, Teagan Soares, Blake Fuentes, Bryar Byrne, Chloe Calhoun, Colton King, Erin Ramsey, Elizabeth Blake, Kenzie Moor, Mia Viloria, Lena Coulson, Emily Battelle, Claire Guynes, Madisen Schreder, Cody Stewart, Hunter Hall, Mason Meadows, Chase Alvernaz, Shelby Shaw and Lea Orsburn.