FRC breezes past Butte

The Feather River College men’s basketball team defeated Redwoods on Jan. 28 by a score of 83-70

FRC also defeated Golden Valley Conference rival Butte College by a score of 94-81 last Wednesday, despite being without point guard Derrick Randolph, who was ineligible for the game after being ejected from the game against Shasta on Jan. 21.

With the wins, FRC improved to 17-3 overall and 4-0 in Golden Valley Conference play.

No stats were available at press time.

The Golden Eagles play next against Lassen tonight at FRC. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

FRC Women vs. Redwoods

The FRC women’s basketball team defeated Redwoods on Saturday at Redwoods by a score of 75-60. FRC women also defeated Butte College at FRC by a score of 96-76 on Jan. 25.

The Golden Eagles now possess a record of 10-10 overall and 3-1 in Golden Valley Conference play.

Against Butte, five FRC players scored double digits. Va Draunidalo led FRC with 15 points. Mashaylee Giles finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Kaylee Neill scored 14 points. Natalia Velasquez score 12 points, followed by Shayla Butterfield with 11 and Savannah Cox with 10 points.

The Golden Eagles play next against Lassen tonight at FRC. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.