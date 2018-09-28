FRC Eagles conquer the field

The lady Eagles soccer team took on the Yuba 49ers Sept. 18 in Quincy at Feather River College in front of their Plumas County fans. Spectators were rewarded with a lively, highly competitive game that ended with the Eagles on top, 2-1 over the 49ers.

Eagles Angelica Soto and Alyssa Castillo scored the FRC goals unassisted. Lady Eagle Brook O’Hagan covered the FRC goal for the entire 90-minute game letting just one goal through, but she was greatly aided by teammates that kept the Yuba ladies out of firing range. Monica Gonzalez scored the lone goal for Yuba assisted by Estrella Silva.

The Eagles conference play began Sept. 25, as they traveled to play the Redwoods. In preseason games the Eagles have scored eight goals out of nine shots in the six games. They stand at three wins, two ties and one loss.

Launching into league play, the ladies can be seen Sept. 28, at 4 p.m., as they take on the Lassen Cougars. A series of away games follow until Friday, Oct. 19, when they will again take on the Redwoods at 1 p.m. on the FRC field.