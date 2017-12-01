FRC Eagles are on fire

The Feather River College Eagles have moved through rounds one and two of the Northern California playoffs. The team is proving to be one of the top four teams in the state.

The lady Eagles will compete in Fairfield against College of the Canyons on Saturday, Dec. 2. All of the championship matches will take place at Solano Community College in Fairfield, about four hours drive from Feather River College, with the Eagles’ match against College of the Canyons scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The winner of that match will play again at 5 p.m. against Lake Folsom or Irvine Valley and the winner of that match will play for first place Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m.

“We have an incredibly hard working group of individuals on the team,” said FRC head volleyball coach Sarah Ritchie, “and we are incredibly excited to make a run for the state championship.”

Feather River College played a pair of crowd-pleasing matches on their home court Nov. 21 and 25 to earn their spot in the state championship bracket.

The Eagles first played against Hartnell and won 3-1 on Nov. 21. The sets featured some thrilling rallies that extended into the “super-skill” range. The crowd rose to their feet after some of the rallies. Diving saves and power kills peppered the match from both sides to the delight of the fans.

Cyan Blackdeer had 18 kills against Hartnell, Michaela Ahienslager, 15, and Madison Howard delivered 11. Aces for the Eagles were served by Katie McKay with two and Blackdeer and Ahienslager each with one.

The set scores were 25-14, 22-25, 25-17 and a close 28-26. Both teams displayed tremendous ability and skill on the court. Eagle energy was high and the team did a great job staying “up” to face challenges.

Next for the winning Eagles was a match Nov. 25 against Butte. The ladies had to win the game to move on to the State finals bracket, and win they did. Set scores were 25-13, 25-11 and 25-20.

In the championship finals at Solano College, the women will face teams from all over the California.

State volleyball finalists

Northern California rank & record

(1N) Cabrillo College 29-1

(2N) Feather River 26-7

(3N) San Joaquin Delta 23-4

(4N) Folsom Lake 24-4

Southern California rank & record

(1S) Irvine Valley 24-0

(2S) Mira Costa 26-6

(3S) College of the Canyons 24-5

(4S) San Diego City 23-3