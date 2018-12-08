FRC men rate no. 1

The Feather River College men’s basketball team is still playing pre-conference games, but they have just been ranked number one in their Golden Valley League. Competition for FRC this season comes from Lassen Cougars, Butte Roadrunners, Shasta Knights, Siskiyous Eagles and the Redwoods Corsairs.

The FRC Eagles traveled to participate in the 40th Annual James Clark Classic in Sacramento from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. They faced Napa Valley, winning 90-73; Sacramento City, losing 75-66; and beat Siskiyous 94-91.

The Eagles have two away games in December before conference play begins in January. The season games start with two away before they come home to roost in Quincy on the Feather River College home court on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m. against the Redwood Corsairs. Then Saturday, Jan. 19, they will face the Butte Roadrunners at 4 p.m. also at FRC.