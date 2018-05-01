FRC presents ‘South Pacific’ at West End Theatre

Feather River College presents Rogers and Hammerstein’s “South Pacific” at the West End Theatre over two weekends in May.

Set in an island paradise during World War II, this Tony Award winning musical involves two parallel love stories threatened by the dangers of prejudice, duty and war.

The story is funny, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking. Nellie Forbush, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with a mature French planter, Emile, who has two children from his late Polynesian wife. Nellie is unable to turn her back on the prejudices with which she was raised and refuses Emile’s proposal of marriage.

Meanwhile, the young Lt. Joe Cable falls in love with a Tonkinese girl and must reconcile his own cultural prejudices. Through this, we watch the Seabees, sailors, marines, and nurses on their daily course preparing for war with the Japanese.

Their antics remind us that, even in wartime, humanity seeks to find humor, happiness, and hope. The show is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning novel, “Tales of the South Pacific” by James A. Michener.

The show runs May 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and May 6 at 2 p.m. A special Mother’s Day matinee will be presented Sunday, May 13, at 2 p.m. All performances will be presented at the West End Theatre, 541 Main St., Quincy.

Tickets are available at Carey Candy Co., The West End Theatre and online at westendtheatre.us. General admission is $15.

“South Pacific” dates and times

Thursday, May 3 7 p.m.

Friday, May 4 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 5 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 6 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 10 7 p.m.

Friday, May 11 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 12 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 13 2 p.m.

(Special Mother’s Day show)

Where: West End Theatre

541 Main St., Quincy

283-1956.

Tickets available at Carey Candy Co., The West End Theatre and online at westendtheatre.us.