FRC soccer heads on

The Feather River College Eagles soccer teams are making their way through a series of matches with teams of all levels and skill abilities.

The lady Eagles are 5-4-1 overall and have a 2-2 league record. After a pair of wins, they lost to Siskiyous on Oct. 5. Freshman Brook O’Hagan is the FRC goalie. Scoring is evenly spread out across the FRC team.

Three home games are coming up for the Eagles: Friday, Oct. 19, vs. Redwoods at 1 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 26, vs. Shasta at 2 p.m.; and the last game in October is a rematch with Siskiyous on Tuesday, Oct. 30, starting at noon.

In November, the women have three matches: Lake Tahoe, Butte (both home games) and a final away game in Modesto.

The FRC men are 6-4-1 overall with a 2-1 record in the league. The men had a three-game streak going before the Siskiyous team beat them 4-2 on Oct. 5. Two freshmen are serving as FRC goalies: Michael Dario and Osvaldo Rubio. Mathias Seather has scored 14 of the 38 FRC goals this season.

The men will play the same teams on the same dates as the women with the exception of Modesto. The men are not scheduled for that game.