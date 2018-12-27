FRC welcomes trustees Saxton, McNett and Elliott

The Feather River College Board of Trustees, its FRC Foundation officers and college administrators welcomed one new trustee and two returning board members when the trustees held their regular meeting Dec. 13 on campus. From left, Dr. Trent Saxton will represent Area 1 for Portola and Guy McNett was re-elected to serve Area 4 for Indian Valley. Bill Elliott was re-elected to represent Area 2 for Quincy. Board President Dr. Dana Ware represents Area 5 for Chester-Lake Almanor and John Sheehan serves Area 3 for Quincy. FRC President Dr. Kevin Trutna administered the oath of office to all three trustees. Photo by Roni Java