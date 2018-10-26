From Bach to Rock, featuring symphony director Jane Brown, hosting a free concert (donations welcome) on Friday, Oct. 26 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Chamber member St. Andrew’s Academy, 173 Melissa Dr. in Chester.

Enjoy refreshments and entertainment by the Chester Community Chorus and the Susanville Symphony Society’s Uptown Brass Quintet!

St. Andrew’s is sponsoring this free arts and culture event to celebrate their 20th year in the Chester community so bring the whole family to this evening of fine musical performances.