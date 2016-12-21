Frenchman Lake still producing

With the cooler weather setting in, fishing still appears to be doing well at Frenchman Lake with reports of the edges of the lake beginning to freeze. The dam and Turkey Point look to be hot spots for fishing while powerbait and nightcrawlers still appear to be the number one choice of bait.

On Nov. 29, 11-year-old David Alverez from Reno was fishing Frenchman Lake at the dam and he caught a beautiful rainbow about 20 inches in length, weighing in at almost 3 lbs.

On Dec. 4, Will from Sparks was fishing at Turkey Point and caught four beautiful trout using rainbow glitter powerbait. Three of the rainbows averaged 1-1/2 lbs while the other rainbow was 3-1/2 lbs.

On Dec. 5, Quin from Loyalton caught his limit of rainbows fishing at Turkey Point using nightcrawlers.

For more current updates on lake conditions and fishing, call ahead at Wiggins Trading Post, 993-468.