Friends of the Chester Library host open house

Members of the Friends of the Chester Library and some of their supporters meandered in and out of the library after hours for the Friends of the Chester Library Open House held Oct. 25, to promote Chester Library during National Library Week.

The hour-and-a-half event was designed to encourage the public to come in and discuss shared aims and membership opportunities, noted Laura MacGregor, acting president, treasurer and founder of the Friends of the Chester Library. Guests were served popcorn, apple cider and cookies during the occasion.

First established in 1981, and later incorporated in 1982 by MacGregor, The Friends of the Chester Library holds an annual book sale with proceeds used to support library services, children’s reading programs and the Chester Literacy Program.

Books are still available for donations located outside the library that are on display between the Chester Museum and the nearby North Fork tributary, as well as an ongoing book sale of audio books and hardback fiction available inside the library.