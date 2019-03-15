FRLT welcomes new development director

After an extensive search, a representative from FRLT said everyone at the organization is pleased to welcome new Development Director Corey Pargee, having taken over the lead for fundraising and membership duties Feb. 4.

Kleven will continue to be involved as an advisor for the Planned Giving program as part of the FRLT’s Development Team, according to an official news release by the land trust.

Pargee, who currently lives in Quincy, was born and raised in the Lake Almanor Basin and attended Chester Elementary and Chester Jr./Sr. High School.

During her formative years she loved flying kites at Olsen Barn Meadow, she recalled, as well as fishing with her grandfather in Goodrich Creek, and hiking and camping throughout the Feather River watershed, home to family members for five generations.

After years of living and working internationally and in New York, where she completed her Masters in Public Administration at Columbia University, Pargee returns with a “wealth of experience and passion” to help FRLT in its mission to conserve the pristine places of Plumas County.

“I had always thought about moving home to the mountains to work on local environmental issues,” she shared, “and spend more time with my family, but I was waiting for the right opportunity to present itself, and this role was just the perfect fit. … I’m honored to be back in Plumas County and working to preserve these places that are so close to my heart.”

She said she’s thrilled and honored to continue the incredible work Karen Kleven has done to expand FRLT’s capacity to preserve the rich ecological resources of our area for generations to come.