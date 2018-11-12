Funding applications being accepted by the Common Good Foundation

If your nonprofit organization needs financial assistance in funding a new project, equipment, supplies, etc., now is the time to submit a grant application to the Common Good Community Foundation.The foundation will be accepting applications during the month of November.

In order to apply, an organization must be designated as a nonprofit and be located in Plumas County.Applications must be emailed or postmarked not later than Friday, Nov. 30. The grant application and instructions can be found at commongoodplumas.org.

Grants are limited to $1,500, and the grant amount may vary depending on available funding and the number of grant requests received. Grants will be awarded in December.

During the foundation’s last funding cycle, four Plumas County organizations received grants, including the Chester Community Chorus.Marilyn Selk, treasurer for the choral group, expressed her appreciation by stating that the foundation’s assistance will “allow the chorus to continue its mission to provide musical enrichment, expression and education.”

“The foundation’s mission to provide financial assistance to nonprofits within Plumas County has been very successful,” stated Colleen McKeown, founder and president. “The board continues to be impressed by the wide variety of local nonprofits working to benefit Plumas County communities, and we are pleased to be able to offer support,” McKeown added.

For those wishing to keep their charitable donations local, the foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all contributions are fully tax deductible.

To make a donation or for more information about this local foundation, visit commongoodplumas.org.