Go Greenville

After the GHS boys roasted the Tulelake Honkers in a single, but very long game, 13-1, the GHS Indians played at Princeton beating the Eagles 17-4.

The boys took off running, scoring three runs in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third and three more in the fourth before Tulelake got on the scoreboard. The Indians and Eagles each scored runs, but the Indians finished hard with five runs in the seventh inning.

Tristin Clark, Trevor Barr and Alex Tassone scored three runs each for Greenville. Lloyd Roath, Kolby Elzea and Brian Smalley each scored two runs. Aaron Mecum and Nick Hampton put single runs up for the Indians. Smalley had five big RBIs and Elzea hit in two. Smalley had two doubles.

Clark, Barr and Smalley stole bases from the Eagles. Barr and Tassone had stand out performances on the field.

Firing from the mound for Greenville were Clark and Tassone with Elzea pitching the majority of the innings. Elzea struck out five batters, Clark three and Tassone two.

Greenville vs. American Christian

A doubleheader facing American Christian Academy on April 20, was moved from Greenville to Redding at the last minute due to Indian Valley field conditions: soggy.

The boys played tough in the first game against the Eagles and lost by a close 7-6. In the second game at 4 p.m., “The heat took its toll on our boys,” said dedicated traveling sports mom Marsha Elzea. The GHS mountain boys lost that second game of the doubleheader in Redding (temperatures near 87 degrees) by a score of 5-1.