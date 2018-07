The clear water of Gold Lake reveals the fish that live within. Serene surroundings beckon campers to return year after year. Deke Jacobsen continues a tradition by bringing his two young children up to the lake from their home in Petaluma. “We’ve been coming up here since Deke was their age,” said Grandpa Danny Jacobsen of Paradise. The family returns each year for a week camping and “to see the fireworks.”

The fish weren’t biting but “It’s beautiful out there,” said Danny Jacobsen.