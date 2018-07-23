Golden Ticket sales open

The Plumas-Sierra County Fair is fortunate to have another full service carnival provided by Wold Amusements and American Traveling Shows of Hanford. Wold has, for many years, provided a great selection of exciting rides and attractions for a fair the size of the one serving Plumas and Sierra counties. The 2018 edition will be no different.

The carnival will begin operations Thursday, Aug. 9, which is Kid’s Day at the Fair. As a gift to the community, Wold Amusements will offer free carousel rides that day for everyone. On Thursday, the carnival will operate from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, it will be open from 1 p.m. until midnight, and Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Plumas-Sierra County Fair Board and Wold Amusements are excited to announce the continued availability of the popular “Golden Ticket.” This valuable option allows for unlimited rides every day the carnival is operating, all day. In addition, Golden Tickets have valuable coupons, a free midway souvenir, two-for-one carnival games on the Midway and popcorn with any food purchase at a carnival food trailer. All this for only $80.

These special tickets will only be available by pre-purchase at all Plumas Bank locations, Safeway in Quincy, Evergreen Market in Greenville, Loyalton Pharmacy in Loyalton, Sierra Promotions in Portola and the Fair Office at the fairgrounds.

The traditional ride ticket coupons are still available. They cost $20 each and have $32 worth of ride tickets in them, a 33 percent savings. These tickets can be used anytime the carnival is open. Also, these coupons can be exchanged for an all-day wristband on Thursday or Sunday only. There will be no single day, all-day wristbands available on Friday or Saturday. The only way to have unlimited rides on those days is if to have a Golden Ticket.

The ride ticket coupons are a good alternative for anyone who will be at the fair only a day or two. Even though they cannot be exchanged for an all-day ride wristband on Friday or Saturday, they are still a good value because of the discounted price. Remember, you get $32 worth of rides for only $20.

Golden Tickets and pre-sale ticket coupons are on sale now. For more information, call the fair office at 283-6272.