Golf Results for the week of 10/3/18

Bailey Creek Women’s Golf Club

Sept. 19 was a great day to enjoy the game of golf. We decided to just relax and play a game of “Scramble,” with three teams competing. The winning team included Donna White, Sharon Green, Pat Drake and Jenni Cesarin.

After play we all congregated at the home of Donna White for an end of summer “Beach Party” potluck. We had wonderful food and a game of “Know your cart buddy.”

Club winners were announced as follows: Kym Coco was awarded “Most Improved Golfer” and “Low Gross Club Champion” and Donna White was recognized as “Low Net Champion.”

We still have the month of October to enjoy a few more games of golf.

Many thanks to Donna White for hosting the party and to her husband, Ed White for grilling the ‘kabobs.’

Plumas Pines Women’s Golf Club Results

Tuesday, Sept. 25, was the Captain’s Cup playoff. The format was Low Gross, Low Net and Low Putts.

Congratulations to Sharon Russell with a gross score of (92) winning Low Gross Captain’s Cup and Janet Grijalva with a net score of (75) winning Low Net Captain’s Cup.

First Flight Results: Jan Anderson (95), low gross; Judy Rossi (76), first low net; Lana Janovick (77), second low net.

Second Flight Results: Mary Peters (111), low gross; Laurie Humphries (78), first low net; Jan Enloe (82), second low net.

Low Putts went to Jackie Luckey (31).

Six gals had a chip-in today: Carol De Luca, Lana Janovick, Jackie Luckey, Jennifer Zumbro, Laurie Humphries and Janet Grijalva.

Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club

On Thursday, Sept. 27,when Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club members held their annual Ace of Aces Playoff tournament, Mother Nature smiled on the players with warm temperatures and lovely autumn colors. In this tournament the Low Gross and Low Net winners from each month’s Qualifier vie to be the 2018 Ace of Aces Champion.

This year’s winners were: Low Gross, Cynthia Baldwin,with a score of 88 (tiebreaker), and Low Net,Bev Reynoldswith a net score of73.

Allplayers also competed in the game of the day, Low Putts. And, the winnerswere:

Flight A — First place,Holly Anderson (29); second place, Debbie Fuetsch (30); and, third place, Suzie Wiese (32, tiebreaker).

Flight B — First place, Karen Fraser (32); second place, Carol Miller (35, tiebreaker); and, third place, Cathy Churchill (also 35).

And there were chip-ins galore; Holly Anderson, Lois Childress, Maureen Ford, Tina Humphreys, Karen Linde and Suzie Wiese each had one chip-in.

Graeagle Men’s Golf Association

On Sunday, Sept. 23, the Graeagle Meadows Men’s Club sponsored its annual Big Chief Couples’ Tournament and Awards Dinner. On par 4s and 5s, the better net ball score of the couple counted; on par 3s, both net scores counted (very daunting, since two of the par 3s require a shot over water). “Par” in this game was 84 (72 plus four extra par 3s).

The winners in Flight 1 were: First place, Sue and Tom Taylor with a score of 74; second place, Bev and Jim Reynolds (76). In Flight 2: First place, Suzie Wiese and Jack Gilbert (76); and, a three-way tie for second place among the teams of Cheryl Brennan/Jack Gilbert, Karen and George Fraser, and Carol and Norm Miller, each with 77.

Following golf, a prime rib dinner with all the trimmings was served at the Graeagle Fire Hall. Awards were presented for the year, handsome trophies to first place championship winners and engraved medallions to others.

As mentioned in last week’s report, the Club Champion was Mike Herrington, Senior Club Champion, Tom Taylor, and Super Senior Champion, Dave Dierking. Couples Club Champions were Winston Giles and Priscilla Piper.

Wednesday, Sept. 26, was our annual fall membership meeting beginning with breakfast served at the Graeagle Meadows Restaurant. Many announcements were made for next year’s season, including several new rule changes as governed by the USGA.

A very special Lifetime Service Achievement Award was presented to Bryan Hansen recognizing his years of outstanding service and contributions to our club. New officers for next year were elected, including Dr. John Scott taking over as president from George Fraser.

Following the meeting, a two-man scramble was played. Two flights were scored.

In Flight 1, there was a tie for first place, with a net 65 between the teams of Bill Hopp and Jim Reynolds and Dan Anderson with Ken Stevenson. Second place at 68 went to Mike Riley and Bob Laxague. And in third place it was Grant Mayfield and George Fraser at 70.

Flight 2 had the team of Norm Nichols and Aubrey Neish scoring 64 for first place; Bryan Hansen and Jim Oster, 66 for second place; and Winston Giles with Chuck Franck at 68 in third place.

Except for the annual Cross Country tournament to be held on Oct. 17, Wednesday’s scramble was the last official tournament of the year. Regular Wednesday and Friday play days will continue as long as the golf course remains open.

Looking back, our 2018 season was met with much enthusiasm and good cheer. We all look forward to next year as our snowbirds fly south and the hardy ones remain here for winter golf in Reno.

Inquires about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit our website at gmeadowsclubs.com/MenHomeDir/index.html.

