Golf Results for thew eek of 12/13/17

Mt. Huff Golf

Chilly enough for ya? Not too cold for the golfers out on the hot links at Mt. Huff! The stalwarts turned out for the Wednesday Morning Scramble on Dec. 6, and the play was lively.

In first place at seven-under-par was the team of Dan Hubbell, Don McConnell and Margie Joseph.

Second place came in at five-under-par and the recognition went to Ralph Cote, Leo Sorosinski, Darel Joseph and Mike Ingle.

Gary Metzdorf put it closest to the pin and Margie Joseph got the chip-in with an Eagle putt. Way to go, Margie!

Weather permitting, we are on for next week!

To have your golf results and club news included in this weekly section, email the information to [email protected] by Friday at noon.