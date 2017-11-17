Golf Results for the week of 11/15/17

Mt. Huff Golf

The weather is turning, but Wednesday, Nov. 1, was a fantastic day for golf.

A great turnout gave us two winning teams who both scored 6-under-par.

Congratulations to Don Hubbell, Leo Sorosinski and Jeff Stevens and Don McConnell, Duane Austin and Bill McRoberts.

Leo Sorosinski won the chip-in and Don McConnell hit it closest to the pin.

We are hoping the weather holds through the month of November so we can continue the Wednesday Morning Scrambles.

To have your golf results and club news included in this weekly section, email the information to [email protected] by Friday at noon.