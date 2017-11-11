Golf results for the week of 11/8/17

Plumas Pines Women’s Golf Club

Our end of the season golf is always our “Halloween Golf.” The format was Halloween Bingo. The weather on Oct. 31 was spectacular and there was a great turn out from our ladies. Everyone was in costume and very clever, these gals. Even our pro, Brandon Bowling got into the act. He was a “huge crybaby.” He stole the show.

The results were: Lana Janovick, First Place, with eight bingos; Sharon Russell, Second Place, with seven bingos; Cathy Cianciolo, Third Place, with 6 bingos; Lori Dierssen, Fourth Place, with five bingos; Jennifer Zumbro, Fifth Place, with four bingos; Kathleen Friedman and Darlene Gibaut tied for Sixth Place, with three bingos each.

Best costumes prizes went to Sharon Russell (scarecrow) and Renee Walker (identify thief).

Twenty-four ladies got into the act and all shared a potluck lunch at Mary Stonebraker’s home after golf.

