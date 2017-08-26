Golf results for the week of 8/23/17

Bailey Creek Women’s Golf Club

The Aug. 9 play day was followed by our monthly meeting. We all welcomed back our returning member, Lou Johnson. This week’s game was “Low Net and Putts” and paid two places in Flight 1 and three places in Flight 2.

Flight 1 winners were Donna White, first place and Kym Coco second place. Flight 2 winners were Jenni Cesarin, first place, Wynnetta Regli, second place and Joyce Gronroos finishing third place.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thank yous go to all who participated. It was a beautiful day for golf, with the hot spell starting to recede.

We encourage more members to join in the fun as the weather starts to cool down.

Another week passed. Summer is coming to an end; it seems too soon.

We had a great turn out for our game of “Stableford,” for those of you who don’t know what that is (I didn’t know either), it is using “pops” to score each hole, giving birdies, pars and bogeys different points. The weather started our beautiful, but even though it was beautiful, the temperature started to climb, ending at 93 degrees by the time we finished.

For those of us who forged through, the winners were: first flight — first place, Donna White, who also had a birdie on Hole 2 (yea); second place, Joan Dickerson, with a birdie on Hole 13.

In the second flight the winners were: first place, Diana Pallari and second place Jenni Cesarin.

Everyone enjoyed the day and look forward to our yearly “Backyard Foodfest,” hosted by Jenni and Rick Cesarin, on Sunday, Aug. 21st.

Until next Wednesday, have a great week.

Graeagle Meadows Men’s Golf Association

Friday, Aug. 11, was good day for going low. Half the Badditos field posted net scores under 70. John Sciborski took first with a 64, Chuck Frank placed second with a 65 and Jim Oster took third with a 66. Fourth place resulted in a three-way tie that included Norm Nichols, George Fraser and Dennis Chegwin. All posted 67s. Individual skins were won by Norm Nichols, Leo Reihsen, Jack Cornish and John Sciborski.

The Wednesday Play day was supplanted by round one of the Guys and Gals Couples Championship. The Wednesday Play Day will resume on Aug. 23 at the usual time.

The Men’s Regular, Senior and Super Senior Championship will be held on Aug. 25 and 27. Contact Dan Friedman with any questions.

Plumas Pines Women’s Golf Club

Tuesday, Aug. 15, saw perfect weather for the PPWGC play day. The game was Trifecta. Each player received a point each time she did the following: hit the fairway on her drive, had two or fewer putts and played the hole without a penalty. Players also scored an extra point for finishing the round with the same ball. The winners were those with the most points.

First flight — first place: Jackie Luckey, with 49 points; second place: Lana Janovick, with 47 points; third place: Sharon Russell, with 46 points.

Second flight — 1 first place: Jan Pierce, with 46 points; second place tie: Mary Peters and Mary Stonebraker, with 44 points each.

On Hole 11, Mary Peters won closest to the pin. Mary Stonebraker, Jan Pierce and Doni Burt, each had a chip-in.

LACC Women’s Golf Club

LACC Women’s Golf Club played a game of Just Net and Putts on Aug. 15. Congratulations to the following winners:

Flight 1 — First Place, Maggie Fleming, net 71; Second Place, Linda Yaap, net 73; Third Place, Trudy Leete, net 78.

Flight 2 — First Place, Joan D’Angelo, net 78; Second Place, the three winners with a net 80 were Collette Prentke, Linda Rawson and Peggy Lentz.

Our low putt winners were Peggy Lentz and Jean Rolls, both with 33 putts and Jean Rolls had a chip-in on Hole 15. The 50/50 pot winners were Jane Hilliard and Trudy Leete.

Next Tuesday is Captain and Crew, our last big celebration of the season, although our season doesn’t officially end until the end of September. It is a fun-filled day of golf followed by good food and entertainment and our awards ceremony. We all look forward to it each year.

LACC Women’s Golf Club Tuesday morning 18-hole and Thursday morning 9-hole leagues are open to women outside the community. If you are interested in playing, please call our membership chairperson, Jessie King, at 259-2896.

Mt. Huff Golf

The Wednesday Morning Scramble on Aug. 16 got off to a rousing start.

In first place, at 10-under-par, was the team of Jeff Stevens, Ron Carter and Loren Lindner.

Second place rolled in at 7-under-par, giving the slot to Margie Joseph, Darel Joseph, Tom Gossett and Sharon Carter.

Not to be outdone, the third place ranking at 6-under-par went to Ralph Cote, Don McConnell and Mike Ingle.

Jeff Stevens hit it closest to the pin, and Margie Joseph, who won the chip-in with a hole-in-one on Hole 4, which is a difficult hole.

Margie treated everyone to a round of drinks, which of course, is the golf tradition.

Thursday night, Aug. 17, golfers came for nine holes of fun, laughter and amazing shots. The evening was enjoyed by many. As the cards came in, the oh noes and only ifs were being said on the porch as the golfers looked out at the beautiful sight, some hoping for a glimpse of the deer and fawns.

The results were in and coming in third place was the team of Mike Ingle, Butch Back and Dick Grace. Second place was the team of Tom Gossett, Jeff Stevens, Darel Joseph and Margie Joseph. And victorious was the team of Matt Taborski, Donnie Hubbell, Mike Taddei and David Smuts.

Thursday night scrambles are open to everyone and are a ton of fun. Sign in at 4:30 p.m., Tee off at 5 p.m. For more information call Mt. Huff Golf Course at 284-6300.

Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club

Thursday, Aug. 17, the game of the day was “Mutt and Jeff.” Players counted their par 3, par 5 and one best par 4 hole scores and then subtracted half of their handicap for a net score.

Flight A — first place, Bev Reynolds (31.5); second place, Priscilla Piper (32.5); third place, Cathy Churchill (33.0).

Flight B — first place, Lorraine Cornish (30.0); second place, Maureen Ford (31.0); third place, Dee Walker (32.5).

Flight C — first place, Giuliana Glazer (29.0); second place, Annie Fischer (32.0); third place, Karen Fraser (32.5).

Chip-ins: Maureen Ford (Holes 8 and 11), Giuliana Glazer (Hole 3) and Annie Fischer (Hole 4).

Whitehawk Ladies

It was a beautiful sunny day for all those who participated in Whitehawk’s Ladies Invitational “Redneck Cowgirl.” We started off with a light breakfast and team pictures. Then we hopped into our carts and took off for a round of Two Best Ball Gross and Two Best Ball Net.

The Filly Race results follow: Palomino Flight — first place, Walker and Rudy; second place McNamara and Craig.

Pinto Flight — first place, Erne and Seden; second place, Friedman and Gerold

Buckskin Flight: first place, Davis and Graham; second place, Crowe and Trifeletti

Most Accurte Drive — Guests, Argent; Member, Knott.

Longest Drive — Guest, Jackson; Member, Competello.

Closest to the hole — Guest, Aldinger; Member — Dimmerling.

In the Elvira Flight — first place Gross, Zeigler, Walker, Rudy and Prim; second place Gross, Knott, Byorick, Jackson and DeFranceso; first place Net, Miller, Thompson, Neal and Stanovich; second place Net, Erne,Seden,Violett, and Capdeville.

In the Peggy Sue Flight — first place Gross, Cavin, Austin, Crowe and Trifeletti; second place Gross, Hattich, Aldinger, DeLuca and Pellegrini; first place Net, Dimmerling, Chambers, Kibble and Shaffett; second place Net, Stein, Celestre, Davis and Graham.

A big round of applause goes to Marcia Zeigler who shot a 68.

We ended the day with a delicious luncheon.

