Golf Results for the week of 8/30/17

LACC Men’s Golf Club BASH Tournament

The 2017 LACC Men’s Golf Club annual end of the year BASH Golf Tournament and luncheon meeting was held Aug. 16.

The day started with a continental breakfast, followed by a shotgun start for golfers divided into two flights. The luncheon was catered by Joe and Bonnie France.

The 18-hole event ended with awards to the top six teams.

The winners in Flight two: third place were Mike Stebbins and Rick Fields, second place went to Jim Craig and John Oehler, first place Jerry Browning and Chuck Johnson.

The winners in flight one, third place: were Dennis Heise and Walt Gurney, second place winners were Rich Moore and Jim Drake, first place went to John Leete and Cliff Vinsonhaler.

Closest-to-the-Pin winner was Mike Cushman. Longest drive was won by Ken Conley, again. Putting contest winner, aces only, went to Dan VanElderen.

All participants that chose to do so were in the horse race. Third place was captured by Gerry Stratford and Craig Hosman, second place went to John Leete and Cliff Vinsonhaler and first place was awarded to Rich Moore and Jim Drake.

Graeagle Meadows Men’s Golf Association

Lots going on this past week so please excuse the length of this week’s report.

The Guys and Gals Couples Championship was held on Aug. 16 and 20. The first round was one net best ball and the second round counted both net balls.

In the First Flight Gross Division, the results and scores are as follows: First place — Winston Giles and Priscilla Piper (240); second place — Wally Walker and Cynthia Baldwin (250); third place — Bob and Chris Laxague (257).

In the First Flight Net Division, the results and scores are as follows: First place was again won by Winston Giles and Priscilla Piper (203); second place was a tie between Bob and Chris Laxague (204) and Jack Gilbert and Dee Walker (204).

In the Second Flight Gross Division, the results and scores are as follows: First place — Jim Oster and Suzie Wiese (284); second place — Dennis and Alaine Flynn (290); third place — Grant Mayfield and Diane Shaffett (291).

In the Second Flight Net Division, the results and scores are as follows: First place was again won by Jim Oster and Suzie Weise (209); second place was won by the Cornishes (211); and third place was a tie between Jeff and Patty Monaghan (214) and Dennis and Alaine Flynn (214).

Friday, Aug. 18, was a good day for Dave Macdonald and Norm Nichols as they tied for low net at 67. Second place was won by George Fraser with a net 68.

Lots of skins were handed out … nine total. Two apiece were won by Mike O’Rear, George Fraser and Andy Knudsen. One each won by Dave Macdonald, Jim Oster and Norm Nichols.

The Bandits played a two-man team event called “In the Box.” John Capdeville and Bryan Hansen handily took first with a net 70. Dan Anderson and new member Dave Dierking placed second with a net 81.

The Wednesday Play Day on Aug. 23 was a low-net game of 1,2,3. The team of Andy Knudsen, Dan Anderson and Ralph Wittick shared first place with Jim Oster, Darrel Woods and Ron Eaton. Each team had a net score of 133. Third place was won by the team of Norm Miller, Mike O’Rear and Norm Nichols with a score of 134. Skins were won by George Fraser, Ralph Wittick, Dan Anderson, Mike O’Rear, Norm Miller and Andy Knudsen.

Plumas Pines Women’s Golf Club

Tuesday, Aug. 22, was the first day of the PPWGC Club Championship. Players competed for low gross and low net. Following are the results so far:

First flight — Low Gross: Sharon Russell with a score of 80. First Low Net: Jackie Luckey with 68. Second Low Net: Judy Rossi with 72.

Second Flight — Low Gross: Cathy Cianciolo with a score of 95. First Low Net: Mary Stonebraker with 71. Second Low Net: Connie Raheb with 74.

Lori Dierssen, Sharon Russell, Diane Trainor and Jan Pierce each had a chip-in.

Bailey Creek Women’s Golf Club

Wednesday, Aug. 23, again proved to be one “Hot August Day,” here at Lake Almanor. With the smoky sky starting to clear a bit, we still had spotter planes flying overhead.

Out for a day of guessing games, we all had to predict our score of the day before tee-off.

The challenge of the game was to come as close to our “guessed score” as possible.The closest to the “guessed score” of course was the winner.

This was gross score and our first place winner was Jenni Cesarin (Our Captain), second place winner was Mo Clark and finishing third place Wynetta Regli. Some of us would have wound up with the “Boobie” prize, if there was one, myself included.

All-all, we had a fun day and as usual hope for a better score next week.

Mt. Huff Golf

We are well into August, and the golf weather continues to be great for the Wednesday Morning Scramble at Mt. Huff. We couldn’t have better days.

The competition is brisk, and the sportsmanship is amazing. These folks know how to be team players. The action on Aug. 23 is as follows:

First place at 9-under-par was scored by Tom Gossett, Dick Grace, and Ron Carter.

The second place team scored7-under-par for Loren Lindner, Jeff Stevens and Leo Sorosinski.

Closest to the pin was won by Dick Grace. Jeff Stevens aced the chip-in competition with three chip-ins. On a roll, eh, Jeff?

All are welcome to join the Wednesday Morning. Sign-ups are at 8:30 a.m. and play tees off at 9 a.m.

Plumas Pines Men’s Club

The results for play Aug. 24 follow. The game was two-man best ball.

White tees: first place (card-off) – Brad Clark and Paul Jeglum, 62; second place – Roger Nielsen and Erv Hadenfeldt, 62; third place – Mike Wilson and Ryan Andersen, 62; fourth place – Terry Bergstrand and John Donohue, 65; fifth place – Steve Munsen and Kim Roberts, 67; sixth place – Jim Moore and Charlie Myers, 72.

Gold tees: first place – Dave Stone and Frank Motzkus, 56; second place – Larry Walker and Randy McDonald, 62; third place (tie) – Dick Eck and Ernie Givani, 63 and third place – Travis Humphries and John Kidwell, 63; fifth place – Sam Williams and Barry Mitchell, 69; sixth place (tie) – Doyle Blaylock and Ray Merkel, 71 and sixth place – Marv Pierce and Jerry Burt, 71.

Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the women played “Criers.” Your worst three holes were reverted to even par and your full handicap was subtracted for a net score.

Flight A winners: Sue Taylor, 56; Karen Linde, 62 (score card playoff); Dee Walker, 62.

Flight B winners: Cathe Franck, 54; Annie Fischer, 57; Lorraine Cornish, 58.

Chip-ins: Annie Fischer Hole

