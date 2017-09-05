Good participation produces winning results

A great turnout of participants for the Plumas Sierra County Fair Horse Show resulted in multiple days worth of equestrian events for spectators to enjoy. Below are a listing of the high point results for those days and events.

Wednesday

4H and novice show

4H 13 & under: Ashley Wicks

4H 14-17: Bailey Dikes

Beginning Rider: Karly Grant and Marleigh Merino

Novice Horse: Brianna Stone

Green Horse: Lindsey Jensen

Thursday

English show

14-17: Bailey Dikes

18 & over: Pat Genasci and Shayna Roberson

Western show

13 & under: Ashley Wicks

14-17: Louise Lysen

18 & over: Shayna Roberson

Rusty Stirrup: Jim Wheaton

Friday

Ranch Horse Versatility show

Open: Danielle Hedglin

Amateur: Holly Foster

Novice: Lindsey Jensen

Youth: Kathryn Dolan

Youth Rodeo

Girls 13 & under: Katelyn Roberson

Girls 14-17: Hunter Graves

Boys 13 & under: Brayden Grashuis

Boys 14-17: Lane Coelho

“I want to thank all of the volunteers, donors and exhibitors that made the fair shows possible. We have an amazing equine community and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Marie Anderson, horse show manager.