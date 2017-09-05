Good participation produces winning results
A great turnout of participants for the Plumas Sierra County Fair Horse Show resulted in multiple days worth of equestrian events for spectators to enjoy. Below are a listing of the high point results for those days and events.
Wednesday
4H and novice show
4H 13 & under: Ashley Wicks
4H 14-17: Bailey Dikes
Beginning Rider: Karly Grant and Marleigh Merino
Novice Horse: Brianna Stone
Green Horse: Lindsey Jensen
Thursday
English show
14-17: Bailey Dikes
18 & over: Pat Genasci and Shayna Roberson
Western show
13 & under: Ashley Wicks
14-17: Louise Lysen
18 & over: Shayna Roberson
Rusty Stirrup: Jim Wheaton
Friday
Ranch Horse Versatility show
Open: Danielle Hedglin
Amateur: Holly Foster
Novice: Lindsey Jensen
Youth: Kathryn Dolan
Youth Rodeo
Girls 13 & under: Katelyn Roberson
Girls 14-17: Hunter Graves
Boys 13 & under: Brayden Grashuis
Boys 14-17: Lane Coelho
“I want to thank all of the volunteers, donors and exhibitors that made the fair shows possible. We have an amazing equine community and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Marie Anderson, horse show manager.