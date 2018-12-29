Governor gives nod to County’s Behavioral Health director

Plumas County’s Behavioral Health Director Tony Hobson was appointed to the Council on Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health by Gov. Jerry Brown. The announcement was made Dec. 18.

Hobson was selected as Plumas County’s newest Behavioral Health director just this year. He home was in Paradise.

Hobson holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Walden University and masters in counseling from San Diego State University.

His career includes being the former behavioral health director for the Sutter-Yuba Mental Health and Substance Use Department from 2014 until he accepted the position in Plumas.

He has held several positions at the Butte County Department of Behavioral Health, including being senior program manager, program manager and psychologist.

He was also with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2008 to 2010. He also served in the U. S. Navy from 1989 to 1993.

Hobson’s new appointment does not require Senate confirmation. He is a Republican.