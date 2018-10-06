Greenville Indians take on the Princeton Eagles

GHS was hosted in Princeton by the Eagles on Sept. 28 and lost in a high scoring game 34-24.

The Greenville boys are 4-2 overall and have a record of 2-1 in the league. They have four games left in the season.

The Indians will travel to Mercy High School in Red Bluff to face the Warriors in an afternoon game this week, Saturday, Oct. 6, starting at 1 p.m.

Greenville fans will be treated to three home games to finish off the season. Those last three will be Friday night games. Starting Oct. 12, GHS will meet the McCloud Loggers. The following week, on Oct. 19, the Indians will face off against the Westwood Lumberjacks.

The final game in regular league play will be with the Los Molinos Bulldogs on Oct. 26. All three home games on the Otto Brackett field are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.