Saturday, October 6, 2018
Quarterback Tristin Clark goes for it heading down the Loyalton field and into the end zone in front of dozens of loyal Greenville fans that came to watch the Indians play Sept. 22. Photos by Mari Erin Roth

Greenville Indians take on the Princeton Eagles

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor
Harlan Savala carries the ball toward the 30-yard line as the Indian defense keeps the Loyalton Grizzlies at a safe distance.

GHS was hosted in Princeton by the Eagles on Sept. 28 and lost in a high scoring game 34-24.

The Greenville boys are 4-2 overall and have a record of  2-1 in the league. They have four games left in the season.

The Indians will travel to Mercy High School in Red Bluff to face the Warriors in an afternoon game this week, Saturday, Oct. 6, starting at 1 p.m.

Greenville fans will be treated to three home games to finish off the season. Those last three will be Friday night games. Starting Oct. 12, GHS will meet the McCloud Loggers. The following week, on Oct. 19, the Indians will face off against the Westwood Lumberjacks.

The final game in regular league play will be with the Los Molinos Bulldogs on Oct. 26. All three home games on the Otto Brackett field are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Greenville’s Isaiah Hilpert hangs on to the ball as he tries to skirt a pair of Grizzlies in his path.