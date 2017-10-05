Greenville resident dies when vehicle goes into the river
At about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Greenville resident Susan Orange, 67, was driving her 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan eastbound on Highway 70 with her daughter Josie Barr, 42, of Taylorsville, riding in the front passenger seat.
They were just west of Storrie Road and exiting a slight left curve in the roadway when, for reasons yet to be determined, the Caravan drifted south, off the paved roadway onto the south dirt shoulder.
The right front of the van struck a milepost marker and the vehicle continued east along the shoulder. The right tires then drifted off of the shoulder and onto a steep rocky embankment.
The van tumbled to the southeast, down the embankment toward the Feather River below. The vehicle collided with at least two large rocks as it slid downward, causing the airbags to deploy.
At the bottom of the embankment, the Dodge overturned onto its roof and crashed into the river. The upside-down car became nearly completely submerged about 10 to 15 feet from shore in the cold, fast-moving water.
Barr was able to remove her seat belt and free herself from the submerged van, but was unable to reach Orange, who was still seat belted in the driver’s seat. The Caravan remained in the fast-moving water. Barr made it to the rocky shore with lacerations to her hands, neck and face.
Through the cooperation and quick action of Quincy CHP officers, a Plumas County Sheriff’s deputy and PG&E employees at the scene, a cable was attached to the van from a PG&E truck. The Dodge was flipped upright and pulled closer to shore using a winch so that Orange could be pulled from the vehicle.
Unfortunately, due to her injuries and the amount of time under water without oxygen, Orange died at the scene.
Barr was treated for moderate injuries to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
15 thoughts on “Greenville resident dies when vehicle goes into the river”
Rest in Peace Susan –
Blessings my friend –
Love to all. Rest peacefully Susan.
Oh Susan…..speechless. RIP and tears.
God has taken you in his arms. And taken you home sweet Susan
You will now be free and will ride among the Angels on a beautiful horse meant just for you. Love and prayers to Bob and family. May the Lord comfort you in this tragedy.
Josie my heart goes out to you.
Josie I am so sorry for your loss, and am very glad to hear you are all right. I will keep you and Bob in my prayers. Love you sweet girl.
So sad. Love and condolences to her loved ones.
Bob, my friend and fellow game warden for so many decades….
Our hearts are absolutely broken for you and your family. A loss to one of us is a loss to all. Hug Josie a little tighter. It seems a miracle that she survived.
With sad hearts,
Doug and Sue
R.I.P. Susan , To Bob Sorry for your loss , Get well Josie Thought and prayers out to ya’al….
Bob, fellow Game Wardens embrace you. We will always be family and feel the pain of your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts. You have been though so much and we experienced a small part of that with you. The Thin Green Line bleeds for you.
Kathy Ponting
Prayers for Susan and family were said at dinner.
Rest In Peace Susan.
Our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family.
Josie, Bob and family, my prayers are with you If Ever you need anything…
Josie, I am speechless…my heart goes out to you…
Bob, Josie and family. The heartbreaking news of Susan’s passing has saddened our hearts. Good news that Josie, her daughter, is safe. Rest in peace sweet Susan.