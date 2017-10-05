Emergency crews respond in the Feather River Canyon on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 4. The driver died at the scene and the passenger was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with moderate injuries. Photo by Maggie Wells

Greenville resident dies when vehicle goes into the river

Debra Moore, Managing Editor 15 Comments

At about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Greenville resident Susan Orange, 67, was driving her 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan eastbound on Highway 70 with her daughter Josie Barr, 42, of Taylorsville, riding in the front passenger seat.

They were just west of Storrie Road and exiting a slight left curve in the roadway when, for reasons yet to be determined, the Caravan drifted south, off the paved roadway onto the south dirt shoulder.

The right front of the van struck a milepost marker and the vehicle continued east along the shoulder. The right tires then drifted off of the shoulder and onto a steep rocky embankment.

The van tumbled to the southeast, down the embankment toward the Feather River below. The vehicle collided with at least two large rocks as it slid downward, causing the airbags to deploy.

At the bottom of the embankment, the Dodge overturned onto its roof and crashed into the river. The upside-down car became nearly completely submerged about 10 to 15 feet from shore in the cold, fast-moving water.

Barr was able to remove her seat belt and free herself from the submerged van, but was unable to reach Orange, who was still seat belted in the driver’s seat. The Caravan remained in the fast-moving water. Barr made it to the rocky shore with lacerations to her hands, neck and face.

Through the cooperation and quick action of Quincy CHP officers, a Plumas County Sheriff’s deputy and PG&E employees at the scene, a cable was attached to the van from a PG&E truck. The Dodge was flipped upright and pulled closer to shore using a winch so that Orange could be pulled from the vehicle.

Unfortunately, due to her injuries and the amount of time under water without oxygen, Orange died at the scene.

Barr was treated for moderate injuries to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.

15 thoughts on “Greenville resident dies when vehicle goes into the river

  • Kathy Musser Iglesias
    October 5, 2017 at 1:57 pm
    Rest in Peace Susan –

    Reply
  • Karen Juska
    October 5, 2017 at 3:23 pm
    Love to all. Rest peacefully Susan.

    Reply
  • Marcia
    October 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm
    Oh Susan…..speechless. RIP and tears.

    Reply
  • Jeanie Mccoshum
    October 5, 2017 at 5:37 pm
    God has taken you in his arms. And taken you home sweet Susan
    You will now be free and will ride among the Angels on a beautiful horse meant just for you. Love and prayers to Bob and family. May the Lord comfort you in this tragedy.

    Reply
  • Jennifer A Merrill
    October 5, 2017 at 5:43 pm
    Josie my heart goes out to you.

    Reply
  • Chris Van Fleet
    October 5, 2017 at 6:07 pm
    Josie I am so sorry for your loss, and am very glad to hear you are all right. I will keep you and Bob in my prayers. Love you sweet girl.

    Reply
  • Stacy
    October 5, 2017 at 6:56 pm
    So sad. Love and condolences to her loved ones.

    Reply
  • Doug Huckins
    October 5, 2017 at 7:07 pm
    Bob, my friend and fellow game warden for so many decades….
    Our hearts are absolutely broken for you and your family. A loss to one of us is a loss to all. Hug Josie a little tighter. It seems a miracle that she survived.

    With sad hearts,
    Doug and Sue

    Reply
  • Jim Koehn
    October 5, 2017 at 8:22 pm
    R.I.P. Susan , To Bob Sorry for your loss , Get well Josie Thought and prayers out to ya’al….

    Reply
  • kathy ponting
    October 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm
    Bob, fellow Game Wardens embrace you. We will always be family and feel the pain of your loss. You and your family are in our thoughts. You have been though so much and we experienced a small part of that with you. The Thin Green Line bleeds for you.
    Kathy Ponting

    Reply
  • Christine
    October 5, 2017 at 9:08 pm
    Prayers for Susan and family were said at dinner.

    Rest In Peace Susan.

    Our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family.

    Reply
  • Debbie leal
    October 5, 2017 at 9:16 pm
    Josie, Bob and family, my prayers are with you If Ever you need anything…

    Reply
  • Tracey Johnson
    October 5, 2017 at 10:21 pm
    Josie, I am speechless…my heart goes out to you…

    Reply
  • Donna and Ed Ambiel
    October 5, 2017 at 11:09 pm
    Bob, Josie and family. The heartbreaking news of Susan’s passing has saddened our hearts. Good news that Josie, her daughter, is safe. Rest in peace sweet Susan.

    Reply

