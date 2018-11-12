Greenville wins 26-21

The Indians traveled to the Oregon border to win their first Northern Section 8-man playoff game on the Tulelake Honker field Nov. 2. Senior Colton Lawson scored two touchdowns for Greenville; sophomore Trevor Barr scored a third Indian TD and junior Isaiah Hilpert scored the fourth. Sophomore Garrett Miille scored a 2-point conversion.

“The kids have shown a lot of character and commitment,” said GHS head football coach Dave Keller. “They still want to play more football; they aren’t ready for basketball yet.”

The boys will have their chance as they move on to the round two semifinals traveling to Los Molinos this Friday, Nov. 9, to face the Bulldogs at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs are undefeated with an 11-0 overall record and finished the league 6-0. The Indians are 7-4 overall and ended league play with a 4-2 record.