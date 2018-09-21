Monday, September 24, 2018
Greenville wins homecoming, 48-6

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor
Isaiah Hilpert heads for the goal against Hayfork. Hilpert earned a total of 449 yards in the Indians homecoming game Sept. 14. Photo by Craig Harrington

The Greenville Indians kept their opponents, the Herlong Vikings, off the scoreboard until the third quarter where they allowed, but a single TD and that was it for the game.

GHS launched to victory in the first quarter with two touchdowns and two extra points to lead 14-0. They doubled their efforts and remained in front of the Vikings at halftime, 28-0. With a single TD and no extra points for the Herlong team in the third quarter and a single TD for the Indians in the fourth quarter, so ended the game as a big homecoming win for Greenville.

GHS senior quarterback Tristin Clark completed 10 passes for a whopping 289 yards! Junior Isaiah Hilpert hit one heck of a stride scoring five, count them FIVE, touchdowns for Greenville. Clark and sophomore Trevor Barr also scored touchdowns for GHS.

Harlan Savala, Colton Lawson and Clark all completed successful 2-point conversions.

Junior Rodney Meyer gained 127 yards in two kickoff returns. Lawson made two interceptions.

The Herlong offense was given a hard time by the GHS defense as junior Nick Hampton sacked the quarterback twice and Putnam and Hilpert each had a sack.

Sophomore Kyle Hitson led the defense with nine tackles and four assists. Putnam, Hilpert, Lawson and sophomore Garrett Miille all had a total of nine tackles and assists; Clark had eight.

For all purpose yards, this is amazing to print, Hilpert had a total of 449 yards! Clark an equally impressive 396 total yards, and with his great kick returns, junior Rodney Meyer had 132.