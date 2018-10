The Grizzly cheerleaders pose before their halftime show in Loyalton on Sept. 22 as the Grizzlies take on the Greenville Indians. Back row from left: Leilani Thomas, Jurni Botello, Madison Kilmurray, Emma Whitley, Brianna Roen, Allison Cabrera, San Bennett and Paula Waldeck. Front from left: Marianda Schlefstein, Hailey Belknap and Skyler Rupert. Not pictured, coaches Bre’ and Kirsten Whitley. Photo by Mari Erin Roth