Growl numbers grow

Bike riders experienced a perfect fall day for the Bear Growl Gravel Grinder on Sept. 15 around Indian Valley. Riders traveled from Taylorsville

Campground up to Antelope Lake above 5,000 feet. Many riders came back to the starting point to enjoy a lunch catered by Young’s Market before heading across Indian Valley and up peaks, with 9,100 feet of elevation gain, to Keddie Ridge. The ride is not timed and provided a warm-up for athletes preparing for the highly competitive Grinduro coming the weekend of Sept. 29.

A few hours after the ride, athletes were treated to a tri-tip barbeque along with beverages from a variety of breweries.

Dr. Shauna Rossington has been the executive director of Mountain Circle since 2001. The Bear Growl raises funds for services provided by the organization for the benefit of foster children. There are offices located in Greenville, Chico, Susanville and Reno. Workers from various offices attended and helped this year’s event succeed along with a huge number of volunteers from the local community.