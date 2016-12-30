Headlines we would like to write in 2017

Each week the headlines in this newspaper reflect the content of the stories that have been reported, but this issue is different. This week the reporters are invited to write the headlines that they wish they could pen or think it would be fun to write. Hope you enjoy and here’s to a happy and healthy New Year for all of our readers.

Sierra Pacific expands mill operations to accommodate new bark clothing craze

Governor dedicates bullet train tunnel between Quincy and East Quincy

Monkeys’ arrival in Plumas County linked to climate change

Frequent Lake Davis and Taylorsville letter writers sing “Kumbaya” on YouTube

Former Indian Valley Hospital becomes Calistoga-like resort spa

President Trump visits county — has nothing bad to say

Mars Lander sets down in Greenville by mistake, tourism skyrockets

Nakoma’s new rec center draws millennials to area

Tesla expands to Sierra Valley as it outgrows Reno factory

Indian Valley mineshaft turns out to be gateway to Narnia

Golfers petition for larger holes on greens to improve scores

Year-round ice rink brings skaters to Lake Almanor

Portola Highlands Project takes off

Home sites sell like hotcakes

Railroad Days draws largest crowds ever

Farming revival: Sierra Valley ranchers thrive as factory farming nosedives

Bay Area tourists with self-driving cars put Crescent Mills on the map

Fans of the gray wolves invade Plumas County filling hotels and restaurants

Meadow Valley water to cure cancer

Sheriff puts all applications on hold; all positions filled

FRC men’s basketball team wins state title