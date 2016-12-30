Headlines we would like to write in 2017
Each week the headlines in this newspaper reflect the content of the stories that have been reported, but this issue is different. This week the reporters are invited to write the headlines that they wish they could pen or think it would be fun to write. Hope you enjoy and here’s to a happy and healthy New Year for all of our readers.
Sierra Pacific expands mill operations to accommodate new bark clothing craze
Governor dedicates bullet train tunnel between Quincy and East Quincy
Monkeys’ arrival in Plumas County linked to climate change
Frequent Lake Davis and Taylorsville letter writers sing “Kumbaya” on YouTube
Former Indian Valley Hospital becomes Calistoga-like resort spa
President Trump visits county — has nothing bad to say
Mars Lander sets down in Greenville by mistake, tourism skyrockets
Nakoma’s new rec center draws millennials to area
Tesla expands to Sierra Valley as it outgrows Reno factory
Indian Valley mineshaft turns out to be gateway to Narnia
Golfers petition for larger holes on greens to improve scores
Year-round ice rink brings skaters to Lake Almanor
Portola Highlands Project takes off
Home sites sell like hotcakes
Railroad Days draws largest crowds ever
Farming revival: Sierra Valley ranchers thrive as factory farming nosedives
Bay Area tourists with self-driving cars put Crescent Mills on the map
Fans of the gray wolves invade Plumas County filling hotels and restaurants
Meadow Valley water to cure cancer
Sheriff puts all applications on hold; all positions filled
FRC men’s basketball team wins state title