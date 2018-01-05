The headlines we’d like to see in 2018
We asked our reporters to share some of the headlines that they would like to see in 2018. Some are serious, some humorous, but regardless of which come true, we’d like to wish everyone a healthy and satisfying New Year.
Plumas County bursts at the seams with an increase in tourism
New, affordable homes built in each of the communities
Predation of livestock dramatically decreases after change in hunting laws
Small business incentives brings business to Main Street
New shoe and apparel store opens in Quincy
Overgrown forest gets a makeover after thorough work by Forest Service
County committees and board inundated with younger generation
Community organized fire reduction crew goes house to house
Generous benefactor’s donation expands Portola Library
High speed internet access available to entire county
Community time-banking at all-time high
Sets precedent for volunteerism
Eureka! Archaeologists unearth precious pieces of history on dig at Plumas Eureka State Park
FEMA funding eliminates all potholes from Portola streets
Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl attracts global longboarders
PCSD closes jail due to sudden lack of crime
Wildly popular Gravel Grinder bike race brings thousands
Causing first bicycle traffic jam on record
Crocodile spotted in Lake Almanor quickly captured
Three bears reported inside Peninsula cabin
Man missing for 97 years found alive at local spa; health experts think it’s the water
Supervisors high on marijuana initiative
Winter canceled due to low snow levels
County escapes fire season without a blaze
Locals report UFO abduction and probing not so bad