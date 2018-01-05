The headlines we’d like to see in 2018

We asked our reporters to share some of the headlines that they would like to see in 2018. Some are serious, some humorous, but regardless of which come true, we’d like to wish everyone a healthy and satisfying New Year.

Plumas County bursts at the seams with an increase in tourism

New, affordable homes built in each of the communities

Predation of livestock dramatically decreases after change in hunting laws

Small business incentives brings business to Main Street

New shoe and apparel store opens in Quincy

Overgrown forest gets a makeover after thorough work by Forest Service

County committees and board inundated with younger generation

Community organized fire reduction crew goes house to house

Generous benefactor’s donation expands Portola Library

High speed internet access available to entire county

Community time-banking at all-time high

Sets precedent for volunteerism

Eureka! Archaeologists unearth precious pieces of history on dig at Plumas Eureka State Park

FEMA funding eliminates all potholes from Portola streets

Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl attracts global longboarders

PCSD closes jail due to sudden lack of crime

Wildly popular Gravel Grinder bike race brings thousands

Causing first bicycle traffic jam on record

Crocodile spotted in Lake Almanor quickly captured

Three bears reported inside Peninsula cabin

Man missing for 97 years found alive at local spa; health experts think it’s the water

Supervisors high on marijuana initiative

Winter canceled due to low snow levels

County escapes fire season without a blaze

Locals report UFO abduction and probing not so bad