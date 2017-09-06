Health Care Foundation celebrates milestones

Plumas Health Care Foundation’s community gathered to celebrate and support Plumas District Hospital at the eighth annual Starry Mountain Nights fundraiser.

Bill and Sue Wickman’s garden filled with 120 attendees Aug. 19 for an evening of wonderful company, delicious dinner and toe-tapping music provided by local Americana band Diva and the Devils.

“We had fun, we raised funds, and we felt incredibly inspired to help support one of Quincy’s most vital resources — Plumas District Hospital,” said community relations coordinator Leann Kennedy.

This year, Plumas Health Care Foundation celebrated its milestone donations, including the NeoBLUE Infant Phototherapy Unit purchased for the hospital about 10 years ago, that is still in use today.

Jessica and Kyle Stone, new parents to 6-month-old Emmy who was born at PDH, spoke about their experience. About 24 hours after bringing Emmy home from the hospital, she became very lethargic and wouldn’t eat much, so Dr. Paige Lewis said Emmy needed phototherapy to bring her bilirubin levels back to normal.

Jessica said, “We are very thankful for this hospital and the foundation and everything that they do for our community.”

If PDH didn’t have that phototherapy equipment, Emmy would have needed to go to Reno or Chico for treatment.

Indian Valley residents Guy McNett and Linda Batson were selected as this year’s foundation honorees for their many years of support for Plumas County health care. Batson’s father, Dr. Wilbur Batson, was one of the first medical doctors to open a practice in Plumas County in 1932 and Guy has been serving on the board of the Indian Valley District Hospital for 12 years.

The couple continues to support local health care services, especially Plumas District Hospital’s obstetrics program.

“We really appreciate the contribution that Plumas District Hospital continues to make to health care in our valley and throughout Plumas County,” said Guy McNett.

The event was sponsored by AmZec Insurance Services Inc., Sierra Pacific Industries, Plumas Bank, Care Flight, Renown Health, VEP Healthcare, AmeriGas, Mountain Building Supply and Greenhorn Creek Guest Ranch.

For more information about Plumas Health Care Foundation, visit pdh.org or call 283-7975.