High School volleyball goes out in a blaze of glory

Plumas County volleyball teams finished the season with enthusiasm and fantastic matches filled with thrills and dynamite play.

The Quincy Trojans competed in Div. 5 of the Northern Section CIF ladder and won matches against the East Nicolaus Spartans (3-0) and the Etna Lions (3-2). The victories propelled the QHS girls on to a final Div. 5 championship match in Red Bluff on Nov. 3 against the Hamilton Braves where they won, 3-1.

Portola and Greenville compete in the largest division in the Northern Section CIF championships, 15 teams wide.

The Greenville Indians won round one facing the Tulelake Honkers (3-1) and fell in quarterfinals at an away game to the Christian Lions of Redding (3-0) on Oct. 30.

The Portola Tigers won against the American Christian Academy Eagles (3-0) and won again in quarterfinals Oct. 30 against the Maxwell Panthers (3-0). The Tigers went on to the semifinals Nov. 1 to battle against those fierce Redding Lions and lost, as Greenville did, 3-0.