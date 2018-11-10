Sunday, November 11, 2018
The Quincy Trojans gush with excitement Oct. 29 after winning the Div. 5 semifinal in Etna to move on to the championship game in Red Bluff on Nov. 3 against the Hamilton Braves. Photos by Mari Erin Roth

High School volleyball goes out in a blaze of glory

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor
The Greenville Indians are the three-time champions of the Pioneer Mountain League and compete in the 2018 NSCIF quarterfinals.

Plumas County volleyball teams finished the season with enthusiasm and fantastic matches filled with thrills and dynamite play.

The Quincy Trojans competed in Div. 5 of the Northern Section CIF ladder and won matches against the East Nicolaus Spartans (3-0) and the Etna Lions (3-2). The victories propelled the QHS girls on to a final Div. 5 championship match in Red Bluff on Nov. 3 against the Hamilton Braves where they won, 3-1.

Portola and Greenville compete in the largest division in the Northern Section CIF championships, 15 teams wide.

The Greenville Indians won round one facing the Tulelake Honkers (3-1) and fell in quarterfinals at an away game to the Christian Lions of Redding (3-0) on Oct. 30.

The Portola Tigers won against the American Christian Academy Eagles (3-0) and won again in quarterfinals Oct. 30 against the Maxwell Panthers (3-0). The Tigers went on to the semifinals Nov. 1 to battle against those fierce Redding Lions and lost, as Greenville did, 3-0.