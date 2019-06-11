High Sierra Animal Rescue teaches students ‘It’s Cool to be Kind!’

High Sierra Animal Rescue (HSAR) volunteers have completed another successful year presenting the RedRover “It’s Cool to be Kind” Humane Education program to all third-grade classrooms in the Plumas Unified School District.

In this program, volunteers visit classrooms and read books about animals that illustrate the human-animal bond while teaching empathy and awareness about themselves and their community.

The books are chosen from the RedRover Readers curriculum — a nationwide anti-cruelty and anti-bullying program that HSAR participates in. HSAR volunteers are trained to ask questions that generate critical thinking skills while fostering empathy and compassion for animals and humans.

Students receive RedRover Readers pencils, stickers and HSAR “It’s Cool to be Kind” bracelets.

The program culminates in a poster contest in which the students are asked to create a poster representing what they have learned from the RedRover Readers books and discussions.

From the entries submitted for the 2018-2019 school year, HSAR announced the winners of the poster contest. Grand prize goes to Jovi Lerch from Mrs. Hintz’s class at Quincy Elementary.

The following students won the poster contest for their class: Farrell Gallagher from Mrs. Kooyman’s class and Audra Rogers from Mrs. Cone’s class, both at C. Roy Carmichael; Anja Blaufuss from Mrs. Geer’s class at Chester Elementary; Kaydince Harris from Mrs. Foy’s class at Indian Valley Elementary; and John Warren from Ms. Piper’s class at Quincy Elementary.

HSAR has saved the lives of thousands of local homeless pets since its inception in 1999. HSAR receives no local, state or federal funding and is supported by donations and fundraisers throughout the year. A state of the art public boarding facility provides additional funds for their rescue work.

Their next fundraiser is Paws on Parade, scheduled June 22 in the park in Graeagle. This family and dog friendly festival is a major event for the community.

To learn more about HSAR and/or to make a donation to support their life saving work, call 832-4727 or info@highsierranaimalrescue.org.