High Sierra Community Orchestra hosts third annual Christmas concert

Face the Music Studio proudly announces that the High Sierra Community Orchestra is presenting to the community its third annual free Christmas Concert. The performance will be held at the West End Theatre, corner of Highway 70 and W. Main Street in Quincy on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The performance will start 5:30 p.m. and last one hour.

This year’s concert, under the baton of conductor Johnene Mc Donald,will feature classics such as Handle’s “Hornpipe” from “The Water Music,” Edvard Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony finale.

Between these classics will be some of the holiday’s favorite Christmas music: “Sleigh Ride,” the “Christmas Song” and some rocking arrangements of Christmas songs!

According to Mc Donald, “The free Christmas concert is the High Sierra Community Orchestra’s way of wishing our sweet town in the Sierra’s, a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year!”