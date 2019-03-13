Highway 70 closures resume March 19-22

Caltrans announced plans to resume a series of morning and afternoon closures next week on an 11-mile stretch of State Highway 70 between Jarbo Gap and the Cresta area in the Feather River Canyon for emergency work related to the Camp Fire.

Last month, crews started placing netting along steep wildfire-damaged hillsides to prevent rocks and boulders from falling onto the roadway below. A helicopter is required to transport material such as posts and cable nets onto the steep slopes along two segments of Highway 70.

To ensure motorist and worker safety, the highway will be closed between Deadwood Road in the Jarbo Gap area and the Cresta area in the Feather River Canyon from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 through Friday, March 22. The roadway will be open to traffic from noon to 1 p.m. during that same time period.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Since November, Caltrans has been repairing damage caused by the Camp Fire. That work has included replacing guardrail and culverts, hydroseeding burn areas and removing hazardous trees along Highway 70 between Yankee Hill in Butte County and the Butte-Plumas county line.