Highway 70 set to reopen at noon today

Caltrans announced that the Highway 70 closure from Cherokee Road to the Greenville Wye is scheduled to be lifted at noon today, Monday, Dec. 3. Caltrans said motorists will experience one-way controlled traffic in varying locations as crews continue their work in the Canyon and should expect delays of up to 30 minutes. It’s best to check the latest highway information before embarking on a trip through the Canyon. A Caltrans spokesman said that the best ways to access this information locally is to call the Caltrans District 2 hotline at 225-3452 or follow its Facebook page or Twitter feed. He reminds motorists to go directly to the page rather than rely on a forwarded post or tweet that might not contain the most current information. Highway 70 has been closed since Nov. 8 as a result of the Camp Fire.