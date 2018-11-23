Highway 70 through Feather River Canyon remains closed

Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon closed Thursday, Nov. 8, with the outbreak of the Camp Fire near Pulga. Feather Publishing placed a call to Caltrans today, Friday, Nov. 23, to determine if there is any estimate as to when the highway will reopen. According to a District 2 spokeswoman, work has been ongoing to make the roadway safe once again for motorists, which involves removing hazardous trees and debris left in the wake of the fire. Caltrans and Cal Fire are scheduled to assess the situation again on Monday to determine how this recent bout of wet weather has impacted the area.