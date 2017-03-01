Highway 89 closure Friday night

Highway 89 between Indian Falls and the Arlington intersection (before Crescent Mills) will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday evening, March 3, until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 4. Caltrans will be using the time to install a culvert. The California Highway Patrol stresses that this will be a hard closure meaning ZERO traffic will be able to pass through during this period. The south closure will be located in the Indian Falls area instead of at the Greenville Wye. It is anticipated that this will be the only closure of its type and that at some point next week traffic control will be limited to day time hours only.